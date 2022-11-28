Iggy Azalea ‘Didn’t Walk’ for Three Weeks After Back Surgery Complications [Photo]

Iggy Azalea is opening up about her health.

via: Page Six

Iggy Azalea says she “didn’t walk” for three weeks after what was supposed to be a “mundane” back surgery.

“It didn’t end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery,” the rapper tweeted Monday of her recent procedure, which was aimed at issues she “had after touring two summers in a row on an injury.”

The Grammy nominee, 32, said she “ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines” and was “in so much pain” that there are three days of recovery she “actually just can’t remember at all.”

The songwriter continued, “I didn’t walk except to use the bathroom ( a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you’d be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don’t actually move. It happens really fast.”

Wanna hear a crazy story?

I was supposed to travel to Australia and film a movie but right before I left I had what I thought would be a rather mundane surgery on my back to fix the issues I had after touring two summers in a row on an injury… — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 28, 2022

Azalea has since been “cleared to get up and start moving again,” joking that her “lil workouts … are so sad.”

While she plans to “recover 100%” and “be in good health by Christmas,” the American Music Award winner called her rehabilitation “mentally challenging.”

The “Fancy” singer concluded, “Stay healthy everyone and pay attention to what your body is telling you.”

Azalea has been noticeably quiet on social media recently, last posting to Instagram on Oct. 25.

The Aussie’s health update comes two years after she quietly welcomed a baby boy named Onyx with ex Playboi Carti.

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,” the new mom wrote in June 2020, explaining her intention to keep the little one “private.”

She added, “I … wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

The model has gone on to give glimpses of her now-2-year-old on rare occasions, from his October 2020 debut to his birthday party in May.

“Being your mama is a joy,” she gushed at the time. “I love how kind you are to everyone, always sharing and always in good spirits.”