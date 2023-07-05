Ice-T Slams 'Weirdo' Fans Criticizing Wife Coco Austin's Risqué Instagram Pictures

Ice-T is defending his wife Coco Austin’s 4th of July attire.

Posing with American flags and red-white-and-blue glasses Coco wore a white G-string and a red cut-off top. Her “Arizona” emblazoned top was cut high enough to show a little underboob.

As you can imagine, people on the internet though she did too much.

Under Coco’s original post, her husband commented, “If you have a Problem with Coco… Why do you still Follow her??? Weirdo s—…”

After Ice-T defended his wife, fans rushed to applaud Coco. “Leave his wife alone, he loves it, that’s all that matters!” one user said, while another wrote, “The OG still has it. She is better now than ever.”

One thing about Coco — she’s always consistent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco (@coco)