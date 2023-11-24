Ice Spice Gets Her Own Chia Pet: "I'm Not Sure Who Stole Whose Look" [Video]

Ch-ch-ch-chia!

via: Rap-Up

Ice Spice partnered with Chicago-based lifestyle brand Living Product to launch her own Chia Pet. The collaboration features a terra cotta figurine sporting the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper’s signature hair and attire.

Commenting on this creative venture, Ice Spice expressed her enthusiasm. She stated, “Like my lyrics say, ‘I’m breakin’ records, and I’m breakin’ news,’ I’m not sure who stole whose look, but I’m into it and am very excited about this fun partnership. Chia Pet is an iconic brand with a dope jingle — so we have that in common.”

The inception of the Ice Spice Chia Pet was an innovative journey, as shared by JB Brode of Living Product. “My manager Tara is such a beast. She connected us to help design merch for Ice Spice,” the founder explained. “Ideating around that led us to this lightbulb moment like, ‘D**n, an Ice Spice Chia Pet would be crazy.’ It started as just an idea for a graphic, but we knew that the idea deserved its own moment.”

Brode continued, “We pitched it to Spice’s team, who graciously let us pursue the official collaboration with Chia, and many months and negotiations later, here we are. It’s been a very educational process for us, and we are so happy to see it come to life. The commercial really brought it full circle for us.”

The Ice Spice-themed Chia Pet is now available for fans to purchase through Amazon and the Chia website. It’ll also be featured on the musician’s official website starting this Friday (Nov. 24).

The product joins the ranks of Chia’s pop culture-driven collection, which includes figures from Star Wars, Willie Nelson, Bob Ross, Chucky and others.

Ice Spice’s foray into product collaborations has been nothing short of exciting. In September, the musician partnered with Dunkin’ Donuts for their MUNCHKINS Drink.