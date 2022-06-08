Hulu Releases Trailer for Mike Tyson Limited Series ‘Mike’ Starring Trevante Rhodes [Video]

Hulu has released a trailer for its upcoming Mike Tyson bioseries ‘Mike.’

via Complex:

The eight-episode series stars Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight, Bird Box) as Iron Mike, with Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming, BlacKkKlansman) as his ex-wife Robin Givens, and Russell Hornsby (BMF, Fences) as Don King. According to Deadline, the streamer describes this project as “an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson.” It was created by I, Tonya writer Steven Rogers.

Following the announcement of the limited series last year, Tyson called for a boycott of Hulu in a since-deleted Instagram post. Months before the news of Mike surfaced, reports indicated that another limited series titled Tyson was in development with Martin Scorsese set to executive producer, Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer) to direct, and Jamie Foxx to portray the former heavyweight champion.

Tyson even gave his blessing to the Foxx-led series.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson said in a statement. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

Foxx shared a series of shirtless photos of himself on Instagram as he started preparing to transform his body into something comparable to the prime Tyson years. However, these images were taken last June and no meaningful updates have been provided since then.

In the meantime, Mike will debut on Aug. 25.

Trevante’s Mike will clearly be better to look at, but Jamie’s will most definitely be the better performance. Watch the trailer below.