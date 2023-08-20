Hospitalized Tori Spelling Is ‘Grateful and Proud’ of Strong Kids After Her 4th Day Receiving Care

Tori Spelling has been hospitalized for the past four days, as revealed on her social media Sunday.

via: US Weekly

“4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much,” Spelling, 50, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, August 20. “Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resident and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes my way.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also uploaded a photo of herself in the hospital bed as she got an IV in her arm. According to Spelling’s hospital bracelet, she was admitted on Thursday, August 17.

While Spelling has not shared the nature of her illness, she and her five children — Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, whom she shares with husband Dean McDermott — were hospitalized earlier this summer after a mold infestation in their home.

“Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again,” Spelling wrote via Instagram in May, sharing hospital photos of Hattie, Finn and Beau. “Used to think, ‘Well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home.’ But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on. Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on.”

Spelling and McDermott, 56, went on to hire a mold inspector, who found that their property had “extreme mold” damage. The brood immediately planned to evacuate their home.