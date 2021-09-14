Here’s Who’s Playing Uncle Phil, Carlton, and Aunt Viv in ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot [Photo + Video]

The dramatic reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” at Peacock has filled out its main cast.

via: Complex

Per TVLine, Adrian Holmes will play Philip Banks, and Cassandra Freeman will star as Vivian Banks. Olly Sholotan will take up the role of Carlton Banks, while Coco Jones will play Hillary. Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel) will star as Ashley Banks, and Jimmy Akingbola will take on the role of Geoffrey. Jordan L. Jones will star as Will’s childhood bestie Jazz, and while no little Nicky has not been cast yet, Simone Joy Jones (The Chair) is set to star as Lisa, Will’s Season 5 girlfriend and eventual bride. They’ll join Jabari Banks, who was previously announced as Will.

The main cast of the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reboot has been announced. (via @PeacockTV) pic.twitter.com/M3f2BMLyku — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) September 14, 2021

The series has already received a two-season order by Peacock and is inspired by a 2019 spec trailer created by filmmaker Morgan Cooper that caught the attention of Will Smith himself. T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson are listed as co-showrunners, and Smith will serve as the revamp’s executive producer along with Cooper, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Andy and Susan Borowitz, Benny Medina, and Quincy Jones.

The serialized one-hour program is a re-imagining of the original ‘90s sitcom and will be set in modern-day America. “Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were?impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show,” the show’s official premise reads.”

You can check out the original teaser trailer that started it all below.