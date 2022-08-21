HBO Spent Over $100 Million Marketing ‘House of the Dragon’

For all the noise about David Zaslav’s quest to find $3 billion in cost-saving initiatives at the newly merged Warner Bros Discovery, what remains important to the new CEO is to spend on content where those dollars pay off.

via: Complex

Deadline reports HBO spent over $100 million on House of the Dragon’s marketing campaign, with the majority of that money comprised of a combination of ad spot value and actual cash shelled out.

Pia Barlow, EVP of HBO Originals Marketing, said focus of the network’s marketing campaign was to “galvanize both new and existing fans.”

“The House of the Dragon campaign is really about generating big, broad awareness and interest throughout the summer, but to also make sure we’re signaling to existing fans as well as new fans alike that this is a new Game of Thrones story coming to HBO Max,” Barlow said.

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav congratulated his team ahead of House of the Dragon’s premiere.

“We reached nearly 130 million people in the U.S. alone,” Zaslav wrote in email obtained by the Hollywood Reporter. “It has also been exciting to see teams across the company work collaboratively with the HBO team in what has been an unprecedented cross-promotional campaign. And we’ve done all of this in just a few short months, clearly showing what we can accomplish when our networks, streaming platforms, digital and social channels, all work collectively in support of one shared priority. We can really move the needle and I can’t wait to see what we will do on future campaigns when we harness the full reach and unique opportunities we bring to the table.”

