'Harlem' Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon

‘Harlem’ is coming back for more.

Tracey Oliver’s hit series starring Meagan Good has been renewed for season 3 at Amazon.

via THR:

The pickup comes after season two of the New York-set comedy about female friendship debuted in February. The series is a co-production with Universal Television and Amazon Studios.

“Harlem has continued to tell outrageously hilarious stories through the perspective of these uniquely special characters. Fans can look forward to more laughs, wit, and cultural commentary from the brilliant mind of Tracy Oliver and the amazing cast, Meagan, Grace, Jerrie, and Shoniqua,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “This critically acclaimed series has been embraced by so many and it is a privilege to bring season three to our global Prime Video customers.”Harlem is exec produced by Oliver (Girls Trip) and Amy Poehler’s Universal Television-based Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts’ Dave Becky and Grammy winner Pharrell Williams. Season two has a rare 100 percent score among critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The only thing more fun than making season two of Harlem was getting to travel across the country and watch it with our fans!” said Oliver. “Thanks to everyone who showed up to support and watched it at home! We’re so grateful for all the love and can’t wait to bring you an even juicier season three.”

Good stars alongside Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson and Tyler Lepley.

“Tracy Oliver has built an alluring world full of style, humor and dazzling characters, plus exceptional performances by this talented cast,” said Universal TV president Erin Underhill. “We’re delighted audiences are as enamored with Harlem as we are, and we can’t wait for them to experience this hilarious and memorable new season.”

Congrats to everyone involved!

The Harlem queens are headed back to your screens. @HarlemOnPrime returns for a third season. ? pic.twitter.com/pPUTFkR5go — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 6, 2023