Hampton University To Erase Outstanding Student Balances For Spring 2022 Semester

The COVID-19 pandemic is still the cause of financial hardships for many families, including those carrying the load of paying for college expenses.

“In keeping with the University’s efforts to help our students, there will be no increase in tuition, fees, room and board for the 2022-2023 academic year,” Hampton president Dr. William R. Harvey said in a statement, “In addition, on behalf of the University, I am pleased to announce that all outstanding balances for the Spring 2022 semester will be erased. We hope that this action will continue to assist our students and their families at our Home by the Sea.”

Additionally, the HBCU has given a $200 book scholarship to all enrolled students for the spring semester.

This is not the first time Dr. and Mrs. Harvey has assisted Hampton students. In April 2020, the pair made a $100,000 matching donation which provided each student on campus with $100 to assist with travel costs. In May of that year, the university provided each 2020 and 2021 graduate, who had a federal student loan, $500 toward repayment of that loan. Students who did not have student loans were reimbursed their graduation fee of $150.

More universities should follow Hampton’s lead.