Halsey: I’ve Been In and Out of the Hospital with New Challenges

Halsey is letting fans know they may need to take some time off.

via: Page Six

“I have been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks dealing with some new challenges,” the singer, who uses “she/they” pronouns, wrote via their Instagram Story over the weekend.

“[I’m] trying my best to keep things normal; Grammys, Coachella etc. But my body is putting up a strong protest,” they continued. “And ultimately demanding that I slow down or stop foreal this time. Especially so I can be in the best shape for tour.”

Halsey, 27, implied that they are going off the grid for a bit ahead of their “Love and Power” tour, which is scheduled to kick off May 17 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

“Chronic illness is a complex mystery. If I am or have been MIA please don’t take it personally,” they wrote. “I am doing the best I can under difficult circumstances. Sharing this for my fellow Spoonies. All that glitters… “

Earlier this month, Halsey attended the 2022 Grammys just days after undergoing surgery.

However, the singer left the ceremony early when they weren’t “feeling super well.”

Over the years, Halsey has been candid about her struggle with endometriosis— an often painful condition in which tissues that normally line the inside of a uterus instead grow outside of it and can sometimes cause fertility challenges.

Halsey has undergone several procedures to help and even showed off their scars earlier this year to empower others who have gone through the same issues.

The singer gave birth and welcomed their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July 2021.

Sending Halsey good well wishes.