Halle Berry Wins Dispute With Ex-Hubby Olivier Martinez Over Co-Parenting Therapy

Published 5 hours ago

A legal victory for Halle Berry.

The Monster’s Ball star, 58, has been in an ongoing bitter custody row with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, 58, over co-parenting their son Maceo, 11.

And now a judge sided with the actress, after Halle claimed that the French actor was trying to take time off from their co-parenting therapy and requested that he is compelled to participate.

The judge agreed with Halle in legal documents obtained by TMZ, but noted that Olivier already complied with her request after she took him to court.

The judge also ordered both Halle and Olivier to refrain from discussing child custody issues with their son or making negative comments about each other or their significant others in front of him.

Last month Halle claimed she has spent $200k trying to ‘work with’ Olivier on co-parenting their son in shock court documents.

The Oscar-winner married Martinez in 2013 – the same year they welcomed Maceo – and split in 2016. Their divorce was finalized seven years later in August 2023 – with the pair since embroiled in a bitter custody row.

In documents obtained by US Weekly Berry claims she has spent over $200,000 in legal fees including ‘voluntarily’ contributing $80,000 towards Martinez’s own legal expenses.

She claimed Martinez supports himself off her child support payments – so she ‘has to go to work’.

She alleged that he objected to pay for a home visit with their therapist during Berry’s free time before changing his mind.

She claimed Martinez ‘delayed’ court-stipulated co-parenting therapy ‘despite several follow-ups.’

She wrote in the documents: ‘I have done everything possible to work with Olivier, to communicate with him, and to engage him in the decision-making process regarding our son [Maceo] in an amicable way.’

‘Olivier has refused to co-parent and communicate with me in a child-centered way; he has been oppositional and unmovable on all major issues relating to Maceo.’

Text messages between the pair were also included in the documents with Berry writing to Martinez: ‘I feel very sorry that we are at odds. I had better hopes for us. I always hoped that we do better for Maceo and work together like we did before Van [Hunt- her partner].’

‘It’s all has gone to s**t since then. We used to try to get along for maceos [sic] sake, now you don’t want to even try and I’ve tried Olivier… you know I have.’

‘However, you just stay angry and I’m not sure why. We must let all this anger go and do better. Maceo deserves that. I’m tired of being called a lier [sic], I’m tired of fighting with you and I quit.’

‘If you want to keep this negativity going that’s on you, but I want no parts of it… we need to ban [sic] together now more than ever. However we face it we need to face it together not fighting. Just my opinion, but you will make your choice.’

Martinez responded: ‘The only way to work together is to work ur [sic] way. thats [sic] not working together. u [a]re [sic] playing dirty as you always did not putting maceos [sic] best interest first but karma is coming no worrys [sic].’

DailyMail.com has contacted representatives for Berry and Martinez for comment.

This comes two weeks after a new report offered more insight into her ongoing custody drama with ex Martinez.

Berry claimed that Martinez is causing ‘detrimental harm’ to their son with his latest motion to delay an upcoming custody hearing.

Martinez, on the other hand, filed the week prior that Berry is taking advantage of him by not allowing him time to prepare, and, ‘attempting to bootstrap her way into an immediate hearing” to give him the ‘absolute minimum.’

Berry made headlines in August by seeking sole custody of Maceo.

The actress is claiming that their son is struggling in school and that he is, ‘grade levels behind,’ adding he has been diagnosed with ADHD and mild dyslexia.

She adds that Maceo’s father is, ‘either oblivious’ to his difficulties or, ‘carelessly disregards them,’ which she says proves he’s unfit for custody.

The actress claims that Martinez is delaying the custody hearing which will impact a ‘ruling on interventions necessary for the parties’ struggling child.’ She also claims the actor is trying to ‘extract more money’ from her.

Martinez had previously stated that he needs an ‘expert’ to testify on his behalf, which she called, ‘nonsensical.’

‘It would be unjust, and certainly detrimental to Maceo, to continue the September 10, 2024 hearing by 120 days on the basis that third-party percipient witnesses are expected to testify or that Olivier somehow needs to retain other unidentified experts,’ the documents read.

Shortly after Berry’s filing, Martinez fired back that the actress is ‘refusing’ to set a date that works for him.

He added that Berry has refused his request for help in paying his legal fees, despite, ‘admittedly earning several millions of dollars at this time.’

Halle also shares daughter, Nahla, 16, with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, 47.

via: Daily Mail