Halle Berry on Rappers Name-Dropping Her in Songs: ‘I Love It’ [Photos + Video]

Halle Berry has always been that girl. So much so, her name is constantly being dropped in music.

via: Complex

Halle Berry responded to a Twitter user’s question on Wednesday regarding how she felt about being referenced in “damn near every rap song.”

Everyone from Kanye West (“New Workout Plan”) to J. Cole (“Higher”) to Kendrick Lamar (“Money Trees”) have mentioned Berry in their songs, but in 2018, the actress’ reach went to the football field when former Rams quarterback Jared Goff used her name as an audible. Halle was understandably confused as to why she was being attached to this particular change in the playcall.

Halle went on to share a portion of her appearance on Hot Ones where she was asked about her favorite rap song name-drop, and the Oscar winner explained why she couldn’t pick one over another.

“I think of these references, like my children, in a way,” she responded. “There’s no way I could pick one. I love all these artists. I’m always flattered when any one of them include me, and that they still remember me, or even know who I am. So, to pick one would be like picking my daughter over my son. I love them all.”

OK, I always get asked which rap song reference is my favorite… here is my answer. ?? pic.twitter.com/3iMye6Maxe — Halle Berry (@halleberry) June 9, 2021

Later this year, Netflix will premiere the MMA drama Bruised where Berry makes her directorial debut. Following its screening at the Toronto Film Festival, the streaming giant shelled out close to $20 million, per Variety, to acquire the rights to the film.

We love it too.