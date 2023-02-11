Halle Berry Laughs At Herself After A Face Plant [Video]

Halle Berry isn’t afraid to poke fun at herself.

via: AceShowbiz

The actress has taken a tumble at a public event and she made sure that her fans hear it from her first before it made headlines.

On Friday, February 10, the former first runner-up of Miss USA posted on her Instagram page a video of the embarrassing moment. In the clip, she walked to the stage in an all-black outfit, complete with high heels, while people were cheering on her, when she apparently tripped on the stairs.

Halle fell hard and face-planted on the floor, leaving the audience in the room gasping. “Oh my god,” one person who filmed the incident from afar said in sympathy. Two ladies, who were already on the stage, rushed to help the actress get back on her feet.

Thankfully, the “Monster’s Ball” star didn’t seem to be injured and was able to speak at the event. When standing at the podium, she took a moment to regain her composure before jokingly threatening the audience, “if I see this on the Internet…”

In the caption, Halle explained what happened and where it took place. “Sometime you bust your ass!” she began. “What happened was….My dear friend @shillahekmatpiano invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organization called @lookingbeyondla that raises money for children with special needs… then that happened!!! I face planted.”

The Oscar-winning actress then urged her fans to support the charity. “If you can go to lookingbeyondla.com and donate. Children are worth it !” she concluded it.

In the comments, Halle received praise for how she handled the accident. “When this magical woman FALLS…. She gets RIGHT THE FUCK BACK UP!!!!!!!!” one follower raved. Another wrote, “Oh my gosh!!!!! That is insane. But OFCOURSE you moved right through it! You’re amazing.” A third person gushed, “You got up like the champ you are!”