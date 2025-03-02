Home > NEWS

Halle Berry Kisses Adrien Brody on Oscars Red Carpet, 22 Years After Their Iconic Academy Awards Moment: ‘I Had to Pay Him Back’ [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 45 minutes ago

Halle Berry is giving Adrien Brody a taste of his own medicine on the Oscars 2025 red carpet!

Hours before the ceremony got underway, the heartwarming moment was caught on camera (below) when Berry ran up to Brody, planting a longing kiss on her fellow Oscar winner. After a smiling Brody gladly accepted the smooch, they embraced as people around cheered.

Berry has been holding out for this payback opportunity, as she told Extra on the red carpet that for “21 years I’ve been waiting to get him on a red carpet and slap one on.”

In 2003, directly after Brody won the best leading actor Oscar for his performance in The Pianist, he turned and shockingly planted a kiss on Berry, who had presented him with the award. At the time, he told her, “I bet they didn’t tell you that was in the gift bag.”

Berry noted the only reason she went in for the kiss was because Brody’s girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, “was fine” with her doing it.

Brody is nominated this year for best leading actor for his role in The Brutalist, alongside Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice).

Berry previously won an Oscar in 2002 for best leading actress for her performance in Monster’s Ball, making her the first Black woman to win the Academy Award for best actress.

via: THR

