Halle Bailey Sheds Tears as Sterling K. Brown and His Wife Praise Her During SAG Awards Moment [Video] | lovebscott.com

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards featured several notable moments. From Barbra Streisand’s Life Achievement Award speech to Pedro Pascal being swept up in Ciara’s beauty and even Billie Eilish signing superfan Melissa McCarthy’s face, the ceremony had something for all to enjoy.

But the most sincere moment occurred during the event’s preshow when Sterling K. Brown and his wife (fellow actor) Ryan Michelle Bathe paused their interview to praise Halle Bailey.

via: ET Online

Bailey was just overcome with emotion at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards after Sterling K. Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, paused their red carpet interview with ET’s Kevin Frazier to shower the 23-year-old actress with high praise for her portrayal in The Little Mermaid.

The sweet moment unfolded Saturday at the Shrine Auditorium in downtown Los Angeles as Bailey was in the middle of her interview with ET’s Nischelle Turner. Bailey had mentioned how much she admires the This Is Us star and his wife, prompting Turner to interrupt the couple’s interview to relay the sentiment.

And the feeling was mutual.

“She’s lovely,” Brown gushed. “She represented so well for us. I mean, we were streaming tears at the end of it because you were beautiful. Your soul is beautiful, your talent was radiant. If you had done it and you were bad, nobody would be messing. But you killed it!”

The adulation didn’t end there. Brown was so moved by Bailey’s performance in the live-action reimagining of the 1989 Disney classic, he channeled his inner princess spirit and gave a small performance of his own as Ariel.

Bathe then chimed in, and she, too, grew emotional over Bailey’s historic casting.

“No, ’cause you don’t understand, I watched that movie every single day from the age of like 12 to 16 and it was such a –,” Bathe trailed off as she choked back tears.

Brown joked that she and Bailey needed to keep it together and save their makeup.

“I didn’t think I’d ever see us, you know what I mean?” Bathe continued. “Not only was it us, but it was so you. And you brought you. And then you brought us in bringing you. And it just. It was just unspeakable joy for me.”

Watch the interaction below.

The way Sterling K. Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, praise Halle Bailey mid-interview is everything. ? #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/kGOijGjClc — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 25, 2024