Haley Joel Osment Apologizes for Using Antisemitic Slur During ‘Blackout’ Arrest: ‘I’m Absolutely Horrified by My Behavior’

Haley Joel Osment is apologizing after using racial slurs against a police officer while being arrested earlier this month.

On April 8, Osment was allegedly acting belligerent at a California ski lodge and was blocking people from getting on the ski lift, according to bodycam footage and other videos obtained by TMZ. Police officers arrested Osment, who called the officer driving him to jail a “fucking Nazi” and the K-word.

“I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner. The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place,” Osment said, referring to losing his home in the Los Angeles fires, in a statement shared with People. “But that’s no excuse for using this disgusting word. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts. What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage — I’ve let the Jewish community down and it devastates me. I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake.”

Osment was charged with possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct and will be arraigned on June 7. The bodycam footage shows a police officer searching Osment and discovering a $20 bill with an unknown substance inside that was presumed to be cocaine. As he’s being driven by an officer, Osment says “I’m being kidnapped by a fucking Nazi.”

