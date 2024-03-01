Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested, Accused of Throwing a Tampon in Bar Fight | lovebscott.com

Alaia Baldwin Aronow, the sister of Hailey Bieber and daughter of Stephen Baldwin, has been charged with simple assault and simple battery after an alleged bar fight in Savannah, Ga.

via People:

A spokesperson for the Savannah Police Department tells PEOPLE that Aronow, a model and influencer who is also the sister-in-law of Justin Bieber, was taken into custody at a residence in the city following a physical altercation at a bar called Club Elan on Feb. 24.

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, security footage allegedly showed Aronow forcing her way into an employee bathroom. Two bouncers and a bartender say they told Aronow she wasn’t allowed in and needed to use the public restroom, when she allegedly became combative, the report claims.

One bouncer told police Aronow yanked his hair. The other, who said he put the model in a bear hug, claimed Aronow kicked him in the genitals, the report says.

A bartender at Club Elan interviewed by police claimed Aronow had told her she needed to use the bathroom to throw up and change her tampon, and was granted a few minutes, according to the report. But when the bartender returned, the report claims, Aronow allegedly threw a tampon at her.

Aronow was then removed from the bar, the report says.

Police say they then received a call from Aronow, who said she had been forcibly removed from a club. When speaking to police, Aronow allegedly denied throwing the tampon at the bartender, before admitting she had thrown it, according to the report.

When asked about her alleged physical confrontations with the bouncers, the report claims that Aronow said she was acting in self-defense.

Aronow was also charged with battery and criminal trespassing, police say. It is not immediately clear if she has entered a plea. PEOPLE was not able to immediately reach a lawyer or representative for Aronow.

She clearly thought she had more privilege than she does.