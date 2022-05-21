Gwyneth Paltrow Addresses Speculation Kourtney Kardashian Copied Her Wellness Brand

Gwyneth Paltrow is shutting down all of the rumors about her thoughts on Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh.

via JJ:

In a recent Instagram Q&A, the 49-year-old actress and goop founder dismissed speculation that she’s “upset” that Kourtney Kardashian “copied” her by developing the Poosh wellness brand.

“This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bulls–t,” Gwyneth wrote. “There is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams.”

Gwyneth went on to admit that she can see where this competitiveness comes into play.

“I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from,” Gwyneth explained. “Now I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses. There is a place for all of us.”

She also added, “@KourtneyKardash is a really good person.”

Gwyneth launched goop in September 2008 while Kourtney, 43, launch Poosh in March 2019.

Gwyneth has a good point. There is room for everyone!