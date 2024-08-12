Gwen Stefani Cancels Atlantic City Concert After Suffering Undisclosed Injury | www.lovebscott.com

Gwen Stefani is taking a break from the stage after suffering an undisclosed injury.

via Complex:

The singer announced on Saturday that she will have to back out of a headlining concert next Saturday in Atlantic City for medical reasons.

“As a result of a recent injury and in consultation with my doctors, I’ve been advised that I’m not able to perform on August 17 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City,” the No Doubt singer, 54, wrote on her Instagram Story.

“I’m so sorry and we are planning to reschedule the show as soon as possible. Ticketmaster will email ticket holders as soon as the new show is announced. Current tickets will be valid for the new date,” she added.

According to her official website, Gwen also has stateside performances scheduled in September for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas and the South Star Music Festival in Huntsville, Alabama.

It’s unclear if the unspecified injury will allow her perform the festival sets.

We hope she’s doing okay!