Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Announce They Are Expecting Baby No. 2 [Video]

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis are expecting their second child together!

via: Revolt

On Friday (Sept. 9), Ka’Oir posted an Instagram reel detailing the moments she told her husband the news. “Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With,” Ka’Oir’s Instagram caption reads. The video starts with Gucci in bed, appearing happy and emotional. Ka’Oir is seen handing him a pregnancy test that reads, “Pregnant.” The minute-long video also shows the couple getting a sonogram and listening to their unborn child’s heartbeat for the first time. The video concludes with a clip of the couple’s two-year-old son, Ice.

In June, Gucci and Ka’Oir celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Gucci didn’t waste any time honoring his wife, sharing a music video to his “Mrs. Davis” single. Ka’Oir and Ice were seen enjoying the luxuries of a private yacht and jet in the video.

The single also marks the sixth anniversary of Gucci Mane‘s release from federal prison. In a May Instagram post, he opened up about the experience that makes him appreciate his wife even more due to her strength.

“We went from kissing in jail to kissing on a jet. I got the best wife in the world. It’s our fifth anniversary. I love you, Mrs. Davis, and I’m so grateful and proud to call you my wife. I’ll always appreciate you and never forget how you stayed in my corner when things were bad. We [are] the perfect team, and thank you for keeping me inspired and motivated. Luv you 4L @keyshiakaoir,” he wrote in the caption.

The couple’s pregnancy announcement and all of their other Instagram posts can be found below: