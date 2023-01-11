‘Grown-ish’ Renewed for Sixth Season at Freeform

‘Grown-ish’ is coming back for a sixth season at Freeform.

The pickup comes a week ahead of the show’s Jan. 18 return to the schedule with the second half of season five.

via THR:

During Freeform’s time at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday, the network also announced premiere dates for season five of Good Trouble (March 16) and season two of Single Drunk Female (April 12) and a summer return for Cruel Summer. Freeform has also added an unscripted dating series, Love Trip: Paris, to its lineup; it will debut on Valentine’s Day.

Grown-ish, a spinoff of ABC’s Black-ish that follows the two oldest kids in the Johnson family, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and Andre Jr. (Marcus Scribner), is Freeform’s longest-running current original series. With the season six renewal, it will approach or cross the 100-episode mark (an episode count is yet to be determined) — something only a handful of Freeform/ABC Family shows have done.

Scribner joined the show’s cast full time in season five following the end of Black-ish’s eight-season run on ABC. The show has shifted its focus somewhat to Junior as he follows his older sister at Cal U, though Shahidi remains a member of the regular cast along with Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Daniella Perkins.

ABC Signature produces Grown-ish. Franchise creator Kenya Barris executive produces season five with co-showrunners Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok.

Congrats to everyone involved.