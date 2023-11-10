Grammy Nominations 2024: See the Full List of Nominees

The nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards are being announced this morning. This year’s ceremony takes place on Sunday, February 4, 2024.
The nominees in several top categories can be found below, with the full list of 94 categories here.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Boygenius – “The Record”
Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”
Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”
Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”
SZA – “SOS”
Taylor Swift – “Midnights”
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Jon Batiste – “Worship”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”
BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE
Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World
Doja Cat – Attention
Drake & 21 Savage – Spin Bout U
Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole – All My Life
SZA – Low
BEST R&B ALBUM
Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You
Emily King – Special Occasion
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones – ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Kill Bill
Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel
BEST R&B SONG
Coco Jones – ICU
Halle – Angel
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Snooze
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
BEST PROGESSIVE R&B ALBUM
6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
SZA – SOS
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies
Black Thought – Love Letter
Coi Leray – Players
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
BEST RAP SONG
Doja Cat – Attention
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World
Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
BEST RAP ALBUM
Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne”
Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”
Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country”
Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain”
Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
Brandy Clark – “Buried”
Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”
Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”
Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”
Metallica – “72 Seasons”
Paramore – “This Is Why”
Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”