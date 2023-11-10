Grammy Nominations 2024: See the Full List of Nominees

The nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards are being announced this morning. This year’s ceremony takes place on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

The nominees in several top categories can be found below, with the full list of 94 categories here.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Boygenius – “The Record”

Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”

SZA – “SOS”

Taylor Swift – “Midnights”

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste – “Worship”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World

Doja Cat – Attention

Drake & 21 Savage – Spin Bout U

Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole – All My Life

SZA – Low

BEST R&B ALBUM

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You

Emily King – Special Occasion

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones – ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love

SZA – Kill Bill

Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel

BEST R&B SONG

Coco Jones – ICU

Halle – Angel

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love

SZA – Snooze

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

BEST PROGESSIVE R&B ALBUM

6lack – Since I Have a Lover

Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

SZA – SOS

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies

Black Thought – Love Letter

Coi Leray – Players

Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

BEST RAP SONG

Doja Cat – Attention

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World

Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock

Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

BEST RAP ALBUM

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Killer Mike – Michael

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Nas – King’s Disease III

Travis Scott – Utopia

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”

Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country”

Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain”

Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Brandy Clark – “Buried”

Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”

Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”

Metallica – “72 Seasons”

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”