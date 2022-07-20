Gospel Singer Kim Burrell Claims She Receives 'Vile' Comments After Offensive Church Sermon [Photo + Video]

Controversial Gospel singer Kim Burrell emerged from cancellation over anti-gay comments just to be re-dragged for making offensive remarks while addressing Pastor Brian Carn’s Kingdom City Church.

Kim Burrell is fighting against her critics. The gospel singer has declared that she will not tolerate any “vile” messages directed at her while apologizing for her church sermon which has been deemed as offensive.

The 49-year-old landed in hot water after making jokes about “ugly” people and screening your friends’ financial status. Speaking to the congregation, she said, “You choose up. Find you some value, you know? Sometimes before we get friends we have to do an interview: How long you been broke? How many times have you changed your name on your light bill?”

“How many of your bills are in your little cousin’s name? Do you live in a trailer home or a house?” she added. “It’s not about status or material things it’s just about choices.”

At another point, she said, “Because who likes to be told you’re just ugly, no ones likes to be told that….most don’t get offended until they know the bad thing about themselves.” Realizing the crowd was a bit off put, she added, “I haven’t chosen anyone to be ugly yet. God is good. God is great. You all look great. Most of you have on hats covering most of that anyway. Here’s to you.”

She also spoke about not getting COVID vaccines. “We’re at church….those of us that are walking by faith without a mask and no vaccine,” she stated. She then appeared to throw shade at visiting church pastors who have yet to book her for an appearance.

“I respect all of the men of God here….hopefully we’ll get a chance to meet each other when y’all invite me to come to your church I’m not as expensive as I seem…,” she said. “I don’t know maybe you got a little left over from your PPP loan. Prayer praise and power you understand. Isn’t the Lord great!”

After receiving backlash over her remarks, Kim took to Instagram to apologize as well as defend herself. “As a kingdom citizen and a woman of integrity, I can acknowledge that some of my words, even if said in jest can be offensive,” she opened her statement issued on Tuesday, July 19. “My intention is never to hurt anyone but to spread love, laughter and more importantly, the gift which God has given me in song. If anyone was offended I can sincerely say I apologize.”

Hitting back at her critics, she continued, “With that being said, the irony is that those who are criticizing my statement are displaying the very thing they have accused me of, however, it’s not been humorous or in jest….Slander and defamation are not taken lightly especially if it affects my name, image, or brand.”

“Those pages wherein vile comments and false narratives have been created have been noted, reported, and hopefully silenced,” she went on warning. “Again, I will apologize if anyone thought that my humor was malicious, but I will not under any circumstance tolerate harassment, slander, or for my character to be defamed.”

