‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Gets Stem Cell Therapy After a Bad Dye Job Caused Her Hair to Fall Out

Tessica Brown — aka ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ is back in the news for almost losing her hair — again.

She just received stem cell therapy to restore her hair after she tried to dye it, causing the hair she managed to save from the Gorilla Glue to fall out.

via NYP:

“I’m just praying that it works,” the greater New Orleans-area native told The Post of the procedure, which went down Wednesday at the La Fue Hair Clinic in Pasadena, Calif. The follicular fiasco had occurred earlier this month after the 39-year-old mother of five attempted to conceal some gray hairs with dye but ended up burning her scalp and losing her luscious locks, a side effect she documented in a TikTok that racked up 2.9 million views.

Brown’s representative Gina Rodriguez claimed that chemicals used to remove the glue from her hair this year interacted with the dye, causing her mane to melt.

In order to remedy her bad hair day, La Fue hair specialist Jacques Abrahamian employed a combination of platelet-rich plasma and stem cell therapy, services that could cost $4,000 to $6,000.

Let’s be clear — she needs to leave that hair alone. This is our last time mentioning her name. We no longer care.