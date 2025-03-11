Home > NEWS

‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Season 4 Trailer: Forest Whitaker’s Bumpy Deals With Arrival Of Rome Flynn’s Frank Lucas [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 8 minutes ago

Today, MGM+ officially dropped the first trailer for Godfather of Harlem Season 4, giving fans a thrilling glimpse into the next chapter of Bumpy Johnson’s reign.

The trailer for the MGM+ original series Godfather of Harlem just dropped and Frank Lucas (Rome Flynn), “a country boy looking to make a name for himself,” according to Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) in the video, is already making waves in New York City.

In Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem, Bumpy continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the arrival of gangster Frank Lucas. After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic assassination, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antionette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers.

The series also stars Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Erik LaRay Harvey, Michael Raymond James, Elvis Nolasco, and Erik Palladino. The first three seasons are currently available to stream on MGM+.

“There’s an adolescence about him when he’s as ruthless as can be and is also unforgiving. I have to find those characteristics and commonalities because that’s what the viewers care about,” Flynn told Deadline exclusively in August about bringing to life Frank Lucas, a real-life famous drug kingpin, in Godfather of Harlem.

He continued, “The key is finding the synchronicities between these unlikely characters with normal people. That is something I do when I’m trying to go through a script, figuring out how something feels for people who are living their everyday lives. Playing this role in particular has been very transformative for me, more so than anything I’ve ever done. People will either be shocked or floored in a good way or a bad way, I don’t know. [Laughs]”

Produced by 20th Television, the series is executive produced by Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith, Ray Quinlan, Michael Panes, and Stephen Schiff, with Swizz Beatz serving as executive music producer.

