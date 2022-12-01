‘GMA’ Co-Anchors Ignore Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes’ Alleged Affair

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s alleged affair has rocked ‘Good Morning America,’ but the show’s star hosts are paying it dust on-air.

Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Whit Johnson manned the anchor desk Thursday morning and proceeded to report the news as usual, with Stephanopoulos sharing his interviews with former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The trio never mentioned anything having to do with their “GMA 3” colleagues Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who allegedly carried on a months-long affair.

A source claimed to Page Six on Wednesday that the romance began in March, around the time Robach and Holmes were training together for the New York City Half Marathon.

“They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret,” a “GMA” staffer told us.

“The producers at ‘GMA’ are shocked to hear they are having an affair,” the staffer added.

Robach, 49, has been married to actor Andrew Shue since 2010, and Holmes, 45, wed his wife, Marilee Fiebig, that same year. While Robach shares no children with Shue, she does have two kids with her first husband, Tim McIntosh.

Holmes has three children, two of whom he shares with ex Amy Fershon and one with Fiebig.

Sources told us that both Robach and Holmes separated from their spouses in August.

In light of the alleged affair revelation, Holmes’ 2020 Instagram post celebrating his 10-year anniversary with Fiebig went viral because in it he teased giving her “reasons” to leave.

Both Robach and Holmes have since deactivated their Instagram accounts, while Shue has wiped all images of his now-estranged wife.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed the ABC broadcasters recently cozying up to each other and holding hands. Video also showed Holmes grabbing Robach’s butt as she leaned into the trunk of a car to remove an item during a jaunt to a cottage in upstate New York.

Eyewitnesses told Page Six that Robach and Holmes were also “very friendly and huggy” at JFK Airport upon returning from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September.

In a photo obtained by Page Six, the duo can be seen laughing and smiling together while waiting at baggage claim.

They were so flagrant with their canoodling, we have to suspect that their spouses knew what was going on long before the public did.