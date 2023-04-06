GloRilla & Boosie Badazz Name Their Pets After Each Other [Video]

Boosie Badazz and GloRilla have shown love for each other in an unconventional manner. Though Boosie’s known to embrace much of the talent emerging out of the South, we’ve yet to see him and GloRilla on a track. However, his appreciation for the artist hasn’t been lost.

via: HipHopDX

The pair seem to have taken some light-hearted jabs at each other after clips of them showing off their pets surfaced online Wednesday (April 5). One clip shows Boosie trying to catch the attention of his dog, which he has seemingly named after the “Tomorrow 2” rapper.

“I’m mad at you like I’m mad at GloRilla,” Boosie said to the camera with a jovial laugh. Another clip shows GloRilla’s response, where she reveals her pet lizard, which she claims to have named Boosie.

“BOOSIE!,” she screamed at the camera, trying to attract the lizard’s attention.

Bruh Boosie & glorilla really named their pets after each other ????????? pic.twitter.com/YlWP4cKHW0 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 4, 2023

It’s unclear if there is an actual beef between the rappers since they haven’t made any public statements about it. Nevertheless, the moment served as some harmless entertainment.