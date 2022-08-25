Glee's Heather Morris Claims Jennifer Lopez Cut Dancers Over Their Astrological Sign [Video]

Before Heather Morris landed “Glee,” she was a professional dancer.

via: Page Six

The actress, 35, alleged on the “Just Sayin’ with Justin Martindale” podcast that the pop star, 53, walked into the room after a long day of auditions and said, “Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?”

Morris claimed Lopez then whispered something to her assistant and told the dancers who were Virgos, “Thank you so much for coming,” revealing they “had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez.”

When host Justin Martindale asked if the story was true, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum joked the whole thing was “hearsay.”

Earlier in the clip, Morris explained just how daunting a dance audition could be to further drive home why Lopez’s alleged reason for cutting people was cringe-worthy.

“You’re not getting paid, you’ve been there since 10 a.m. and you’re auditioning until 6 p.m.,” she said. “You’re not getting any money. People judging you the whole time.”

Reps for Lopez did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

It is unclear why the “Hustlers” star, who is a Leo, is seemingly not a fan of Virgos.

However, her ex-husband Marc Anthony – whom she was married to from 2004 to 2014 and shares two kids with – is a Virgo.

In the comments section of Martindale’s clip featuring Morris’ bombshell remarks, people had mixed reactions.

One person wrote, “In J-Lo’s defense, Virgo tend to be highly UNcoachable unless they happen to share your vision.”

Another said, “Such a Leo move ? As a double Virgo, I’d be flattered at her intimidation of being upstaged by our perfectionist ways ???.”