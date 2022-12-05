It's Getting Even Messier: T.J. Holmes Allegedly Cheated with Several Women at ABC

T.J. Holmes has reportedly had multiple affairs with ABC staffers outside of his affair with Amy Robach — including the previously reported affair with producer Natasha Singh.

via Page Six:

Multiple sources tell us that Holmes had a relationship with another staffer while working at the network and married to his wife, Marilee Fiebig.

Reps for Holmes did not comment on the allegation.

Page Six reported last week that married co-anchors Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, have left their partners after an alleged months-long affair, but that the pair were plagued by internal speculation for years — going as far back as 2017 — and were confronted by anchor Robin Roberts about the rumors.

Page Six also exclusively reported that Holmes also had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016.

Singh has since divorced, and told us “no comment” when we reached out.

Fiebig found out about the affair in 2019 after discovering several emails, we’re told.

Holmes and Robach were taken off the air on Monday in light of the news surrounding their alleged affair, as well as his affair with Singh.

“T.J.’s cheating with ABC staffers was definitely one of the reasons why they were yanked off,” says a source. “It has become a distraction.” ABC declined comment on his alleged affairs.

We’re told there are other issues as well.

“He’s also a d—k to producers. No one likes working with him,” says the insider. “He yells and has the biggest ego.”

ABC News president Kim Godwin announced Monday during an internal call that the pair would not host their daily 1 p.m. show because it had become too much of an “internal and external distraction.”

A source tells Page Six, they don’t believe “they’re off for good.”

“It just depends on what else comes out,” they said.

Another insider says, “The affair was initially determined to be a personal matter, and they did not violate company policy. After more developments, the conversations went into a different direction on Monday.”

ABC bosses were also not happy with Holmes and Robach’s behavior, we hear. The pair had arrived to work the day after the news broke as a couple. Sources told us they felt no “shame” because they are “consenting adults.”

Godwin said on the call that Holmes and Robach’s alleged affair was “not a violation of company policy,” and they will be off the show “as we figure this out.”

According to a source, Robach and Holmes were spotted “canoodling” in bars near ABC News back in May. She reportedly left her husband, Andrew Shue, in August.

Page Six also reported that Holmes and Fiebig, “were fully together” in August and that she was “blindsided” and “devastated” by the affair.

T.J. was slangin’ that thing all up and through the ‘GMA’ studio.