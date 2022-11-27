Get All the Details on 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Alum Porsha Williams' Four Wedding Dresses: 'It's My Last Wedding Forever'

Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Porsha Williams looked absolutely incredible during her two-day wedding weekend.

Aside from her traditional Nigerian ensemble for the first ceremony, Porsha donned not one, but four dresses throughout the evening for her second wedding with Simon Guobadia on Saturday.

via Page Six:

She wore a white lace Frida ballgown while walking down the aisle to the tune of “For Every Mountain,” which was sung by her brother Hosea Williams III with a gospel choir and 40-piece orchestra, according to People, who was first to report the news.

The dress featured an intricately embroidered bodice, with off-the-shoulder cap sleeves and stunning lace leave designs hanging from the hem.

The leaf design was repeated in the pattern featured on her skirt, which was adorned with pearls to match her larger-than-life tiara.

Williams looked like a princess in the pearl-encrusted crown, which complemented her glittering, diamond drop earrings and matching ring.

The reality star proved no detail went unnoticed – with both her veil and long pink nails also adorned with pearls.

Following the ceremony, Williams reportedly changed into a second gown designed by Albina Dylaby for the reception ball at the St. Regis Atlanta.

Throughout the night, the newlywed surprised guests with two more outfit changes — first, for the bouquet toss, and later at the afterparty.

“I thought, ‘Why not? It’s my last wedding forever,’” Williams told People, noting that she also changed her wigs — all from her Go Naked brand — with each dress change.

The “Pursuit of Porsha” author’s sister Lauren served as her maid of honor, while her best friend Shamea Morton was her matron of honor.

The fan-favorite Bravolebrity also revealed that her 3-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena – whom she shares with ex Dennis McKinley – played an important role in the nuptials.

“Pilar is going to be a flower girl, and her dress is so cute, I could’ve copied it for a wedding gown,” Williams said.

She also revealed Guobadia’s children — Quentin, Nicole, Christian, Benjamin and Ximena, whom he shares with several ex-wives – were involved too.

“My niece, Baleigh, my sister’s daughter, is going to be another flower girl. Our daughter, Ximena, is going be a junior bridesmaid. Our sons, Christian and Benjamin, are going to walk my grandmother down the aisle. Simon’s oldest son, Quentin, is going to walk him down the aisle,” Williams explained.

At the reception ball, which was decorated in shades of cream and nude, guests were treated to a surprise performance from R&B group Dru Hill.

“I really wanted to hear the song ‘Beauty Is Her Name,’” Williams said.

“I have always thought about having on a wedding dress and dancing to it. And then my husband would say, ‘Beauty Is Her Name.’ I love Dru Hill and am so glad the whole group is back together.”

The lavish ceremony came one day after she tied the knot to Guobadia in a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta.

Williams, who described the day as “a true fashion extravaganza,” had three outfit changes over the course of that celebration.

For the ceremony, she wore a bright red, princess-style wedding gown adorned with feathers and gold embellishments.

She accessorized the Lakimmy dress with an okuku, a headpiece with Benin coral beads.

Williams was previously married to Kordell Stewart and engaged to McKinley, while Guobadia has been married three times, most recently to “RHOA” star Falynn Pina.

Guobadia and Williams met while filming Season 13 of the show, while he was still married to Pina. He popped the question in May 2021 after dating for just one month.

We can’t wait to see ‘official’ photos of all Porsha’s looks!

