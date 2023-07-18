Georgia Supreme Court Denies Trump Bid to Derail Fulton County Election Probe

Former President Donald Trump‘s bid to end Fulton County’s investigation into his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia didn’t go his way.

The rejected petition was one of two Trump’s lawyers filed in different Georgia courthouses last week, both seeking to effectively derail District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into whether there were “coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections.”

The petition sought to disqualify Willis from investigating Trump and to quash a report from the special grand jury she used to help her investigation.

In a brief, unanimous ruling, the nine-judge state Supreme Court said what Trump was seeking “is not the sort of relief that this Court affords, at least absent extraordinary circumstances that Petitioner has not shown are present here.”

“Moreover, even if the petition were procedurally appropriate, Petitioner has not shown that he would be entitled to the relief he seeks,” the court said.

A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The DA’s office declined to comment.

A similar Trump petition filed Friday is pending before Fulton County Superior Court.

Both petitions sought a court order barring Willis “from introducing any evidence obtained via the special purpose grand jury process to a regular grand jury.”

The special grand jury recommended indicting more than a dozen people, its foreperson, Emily Kohrs, said on “NBC Nightly News” in February. Their names have not been made public.