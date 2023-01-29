Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Arrested on Public Intoxication Charge

Three weeks ago, the Georgia Bulldogs put the biggest beatdown in bowl history on the TCU Horned Frogs, winning the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship in a 65-7 romp in Los Angeles.

via: Complex

ESPN reports Bennett was taken into police custody around 6 a.m. CT on Sunday morning, after officers received a call about a man banging on doors in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way in Dallas. Bennett was transported to the City Detention Center and charged with public intoxication.

“The preliminary investigation found when officers arrived, they located the man, Stetson Bennett, 25, and determined he was intoxicated,” police said in a statement to ESPN. “Bennett was taken into custody, transported to the City Detention Center and charged with public intoxication.”

After leading the Bulldogs in 2021 to Georgia’s first national championship since 1980, Bennett helped Georgia finish the 2022 season with a 15-0 record and SEC championship. He passed for 4,127 yards with 27 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Bennett capped off his Georgia career by winning a second straight national championship with a dominant win over TCU.

ESPN’s NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper believes Bennett could go as early as the third round of April’s draft.

The news continues a rough offseason for the defending national champions. Earlier this month, offensive lineman Devin Willock and Bulldogs recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy passed away in a single-car crash.

Willock was a passenger in an SUV that crashed in Athens around 2:45 a.m. local time on Jan. 15. The vehicle, which was being driven by LeCroy, was traveling in the outside lane of the road when it left the roadway and struck two power poles and several trees.

Willock, a 20-year-old redshirt sophomore, was pronounced dead at the scene. LeCroy, 24, was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.