Georgia Offensive Lineman, Recruiting Staffer Dead After Car Accident [Photo]

Georgia football player Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed in a car wreck in Athens early Sunday morning, the university confirmed in a statement.

via: Complex

Willock was a passenger in an SUV that crashed in Athens around 2:45 a.m. local time, according to police. The vehicle, which was being driven by LeCroy, was traveling in the outside lane of the road when it left the roadway and struck two power poles and several trees.

Willock, a 20-year-old redshirt sophomore, was pronounced dead at the scene. LeCroy, 24, was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Two other members of the program, offensive tackle Warren McClendon and recruiting staffer Tory Bowles, were injured in the accident and are both in stable condition.

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy,” the university said in a statement. “Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.”

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart added, “We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

My this shit hurt my heart man, all I have to say the GREAT ONE LEAVE TO SOON?? @DevinWillock I LOVE YOU FOREVER https://t.co/hvykZGB0RK — Nolan Smith II (@SmithNoland2) January 15, 2023