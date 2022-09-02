Garcelle Beauvais' Son Oliver Accused Of Cheating On Wife With 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss [Photos]

Samantha Saunders — the wife of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais’ oldest son, Oliver Saunders — has accused him of cheating on her.

Radar has learned that Oliver’s wife, Samantha Saunders, believes he committed adultery while working at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant in Las Vegas with co-workers and customers.

She said he cheated on her by making out with Raquel while filming the upcoming season of Pump Rules. RadarOnline.com can report that Oliver spent time with the Pump Rules cast last month in Sin City.

Samantha hurled the accusations at her longtime husband on Friday in a lengthy Instagram post. She also included a damning text message conversation that she claimed came from Oliver.

“I have been told to stay SILENT! DIVORCE,” she wrote in the caption, immediately grabbing attention.

“Since oliver has started working at @vanderpumpparis he has disrespected me and my kids in every way possible,” Samantha alleged. “He has made jokes about my mental health and suicidal thoughts with coworkers. He has committed adultery with coworkers and guests of the restaurant.”

“I have found out he has made out with Raquel while filming @lisavanderpump & plans to continue to go on a date with Raquel while filming,” she continued.

According to Samantha, he’s continued to “lie” to her and has “disowned being a stepdad” to her oldest children.

Oliver shared a post with Raquel, Katie Maloney, and Lala Kent on August 3. “A Little Future Surprise,” he captioned the picture, adding a wink face emoji.

Oliver’s wife explained that she had “no idea” he was facing demons — including an addiction — when she first met him. Garcelle has spoken out about his troubled past many times on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Samantha alleged she stuck by his side during the hard times and financially supported him and the kids while he worked on getting sober.

She accused Oliver of leaving her “thousands of dollars of debt and in a financial struggle.” Samantha posted receipts, including private DMs that her husband allegedly sent several women.

She also shared an emotional text message she claimed he sent her when she confronted him about the drama.

“I would pray you know me enough that this never happened and you would defend me that this is false!” she allegedly messaged him. “shyt atleast [sic] nobody takes somebody in a coocoo house seriously. smh,” Oliver reportedly wrote back.

Garcelle’s son quickly addressed the situation with his estranged wife on social media, writing, “I apologize for my sons mother putting my business out there. We are getting divorce.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo and the parties involved for added comment.