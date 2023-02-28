Garcelle Beauvais Says It's ‘Time for New’ After Lisa Rinna Quit ‘RHOBH’ [Video]

Garcelle Beauvais is moving on with ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ without Lisa Rinna and she’s doing it well.

via Page Six:

The reality TV star, 56, sat down with Sherri Shepherd on her eponymous talk showTuesday to discuss the latest cast shakeups.

When asked how she felt about Rinna’s departure, Beauvais said with a straight face, “I’m good. I’m good … period.”

“You know what, listen, I’m gonna give her credit. She definitely came on the show and made her mark but now it’s time for new,” she continued.

Following Rinna’s exit, she slammed the “Jamie Foxx Show” alum and their co-star Sutton Stracke for their work ethic — or lack thereof.

“I think Sutton and Garcelle [Beauvais] are going to have a tough time because they’re going to have to show up and work,” the “Days of Our Lives” alum, 59, told Interview Magazine last month.

“I did a lot of work. Because I’m a worker bee and I’ll just do it. I’ll say it. I don’t have any fear,” Rinna continued. “If you’re so liked, you’re not going to want to do the work.”

When Shepherd, 55, asked Beauvais how she feels now that she is going to have to “show up and work,” the reality TV star clapped back saying, “Bitch, I’ve been showing up.”

The two women’s on-again, off-again 20-year friendship was captured on the hit Bravo franchise after Beauvais joined the Season 10 cast.

The feud started after the pair got into it about Beauvais’ decision to defend Denise Richards amid her drama with “RHOBH” alum Brandi Glanville.

After eventually mending their friendship, Rinna and Beauvais went back at it after Rinna threw away a copy of Beauvais’ memoir in the garbage.

Since then, the ladies have seemingly been at odds, with Beauvais subtly shading Rinnafollowing her exit from the series after eight seasons.

A day after Rinna made the announcement last month, Beauvais posted a video on Instagram using Elton John’s song “I’m Still Standing.”

Watch the clip below to find out how Garcelle feels about both Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne.