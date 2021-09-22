Garcelle Beauvais Says 'RHOBH' Co-Star Erika Jayne Divulged ‘a Lot’ at the Reunion

Garcelle Beauvais says that Erika Jayne didn’t hold back and explained “a lot” during “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion.

via Page Six:

“She came to the reunion. It was long hours, and a lot was divulged,” Beauvais, 54, told the Daily Mail of Jayne, 50, on Wednesday. “Andy Cohen did not hold back.”

Jayne’s troubled marriage and legal woes have been a major plot point this season, as she is facing multiple lawsuits stemming from allegations that she and estranged husband Tom Girardi lived a lavish lifestyle using funds stolen from plane crash victims whom the disgraced attorney represented.

“She was really honest, and she really said a lot of things we wanted answers to, but we were not sure she would divulge,” Beauvais said.

The “Coming 2 America” actress and co-host of “The Real” added that she admires Jayne’s decision to confront the accusations on air rather than turn tail and run.

“Erika was good, and she showed up, she did her best, which I think is pretty amazing considering what she has been through. She is not hiding. I like that she is facing her co-stars and fans.”

Beauvais also commented on the “XXpen$ive” singer’s recent jaunt to TJ Maxx, saying there’s no shame in shopping on a budget, especially considering that many viewers currently see the star as spoiled and designer-obsessed.

“I love TJ Maxx, too. I shop there. There’s nothing wrong with that. But I think a couple of things about that,” Beauvais said. “I think life has changed for her. Her reality is different these days. But I also think maybe the people who feel like she is not humble, maybe shopping at TJ Maxx will let people see her in a different light. They will see that she is human and her life has changed. Let’s hope that happens.”

When it comes to their own friendship, Beauvais insisted that “Erika and I are fine, actually.”

That’s great news for Jayne, as she’s been on the outs with most of her castmates throughout Season 11, including Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke, whom she told to “shut the f–k up” during a tense confrontation at Kathy Hilton’s home about Jayne’s legal troubles.

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.