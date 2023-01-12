Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Jennifer Coolidge Saying She'd Join 'RHOBH'

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Garcelle Beauvais would welcome Jennifer Coolidge to the cast with open arms.

via Page Six:

After the “White Lotus” star exclusively told Page Six that she would be down to join the elite cast of the hit reality show, Beauvais reacted to the news online.

“Yes please,” the Bravolebrity, 56, gushed in an Instagram comment.

Coolidge — who on Tuesday snagged her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress — chatted with us on the red carpetahead of her big win.

When we asked whether she’d ever consider starring on “RHOBH,” she excitedly replied, “Yes!”

Now that Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins have both confirmed their exits ahead of Season 13, there is certainly room for Coolidge!

The “Legally Blonde” star made headlines in August 2022 after Variety asked whether she watched any of the “Real Housewives” shows.

“I do! I do! I get a kick out of a lot of that,” she admitted at the time. “I think the one I watch the most is the ‘Housewives of Beverly Hills.’”

The revelation led to the obvious question: What would your tagline be?

In a moment that quickly went viral, the actress hilariously responded, “If any of you girls say anything c–nty to me, I’m gonna beat the s–t out of you.”

Perhaps the “American Pie” star — who has never been married — will have more luck in the dating department if Bravo boss Andy Cohen ever hands her a contract.

She told Page Six at the Globes that she hasn’t been getting the same attention from male suitors that she got after playing Stifler’s mom in the cult-classic films.

“I don’t know about that,” she lamented when asked whether her love life had improved since starring in the HBO dramedy series, which has exploded in popularity.

“I mean, I hope so! … I would love to find a boyfriend.”

No shade to Jennifer, but we feel like she’d be overwhelmed by those girls.