G Herbo Hopes To Make Plea Deal In $1.5M Fraud Case

Chicago rapper G Herbo, born Herbert Wright III, is currently negotiating with federal prosecutors over fraud and identity theft charges.

via: Hot97

He’s in the process of negotiating a deal in his 2020 $1.5 million fraud case. According to court documents, it says, “the Government is actively engaging in plea negotiations with defense counsel for all defendants, and has already requested a Rule 11 hearing for the defendant [G Herbo] Herbert Wright III.”

XXL points out, “A Rule 11 hearing occurs when a person who has been charged with federal crimes pleads guilty in court. Both sides are asking for more time to negotiate, with a date of June 1 being given as the extension period.” If he takes a guilty plea, he could be able to skip prison.

In December 2020, the Chicago rapper and five others from his crew were under investigation for using stolen credit cards. They’re accused of charging over $1M worth of services and goods within four years.

G Herbo’s crew were listed in a 14-count indictment that charged them with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Authorities say they used stolen cards to book private jets, expensive cars, vacations, and two designer dogs.

He was hit with an additional charge of lying to federal agents and later pled not guilty. The “PTSD” rapper has been released on bond since December 2020.

The article reports, “If G Herbo had been found guilty of aggravated identity theft charges in trial, he would have faced a mandatory two years in prison consecutive to any other sentence imposed.” He can avoid jail time if he pleads guilty.