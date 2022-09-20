Future Has Sold His Publishing Catalog

Influence Media Partners has acquired Grammy-winning Future’s publishing catalog from 2004 to 2020, the company announced.

The acquisition is comprised of 612 titles, spanning from 2004 to 2020, including collaborations with Drake (“Life Is Good,” “Jumpman”), Kendrick Lamar (“King’s Dead”), Rihanna (“Selfish”), and The Weeknd (“Low Life”), as well as solo hits like “Mask Off.”

“Future is a cultural icon,” said Rene McLean, Influence Media partner and founding advisor. “He continues to be a blueprint for impact and success in the music industry and has reinvented music in ways that no one has ever expected. It is rare to find someone who moves music and culture at the same speed with his distinct vocal and melodic style. His prolific career and continued popularity more than 15 years into the game is a testament to his undeniable influence on the contemporary music and culture landscape. We’re honored to be partnered with him.”

Future added, “I put everything into my music, and I wanted to make sure these were in good hands as I thought about the next chapter of these songs. I’m proud to partner up with Rene and the team at Influence Media and send a signal that this music has timeless value. My music is my art, and these songs represent some of the most precious artwork of my career.”

Future’s prolific discography includes eight studio albums, four collaborative albums, one reissued album, one soundtrack, 16 mixtapes, four commercial mixtapes, and 114 singles (69 as a featured artist). Six of Future’s eight studio albums have hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Influence has invested in over 20 catalogs from acts including Jessie Reyez, Tainy, Julia Michaels, and production team The Stereotypes. The group recently announced $750 million in funding with backing from BlackRock, Inc. and Warner Music Group.

Future is the latest artist to sell his song catalog following Justin Timberlake, John Legend, and Timbaland.