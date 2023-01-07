French Montana Offers Prayers After 10 People Shot At Miami Video Shoot While Being Blamed by Police

On Thursday night (January 5), reports indicate that there was a shooting on the set of a music video. It was seemingly for French Montana and Rob49‘s new collab, “Igloo.”

via: BET

Montana, 38, was at The Licking, a restaurant based in Miami Gardens, Florida, celebrating the release of his Coke Boys 6 mixtape when violence erupted.

“Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt,” Montana tweeted. “Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time.”

Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) January 6, 2023

According to WSVN 7, on Thursday night (Jan. 5), Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue squads responded to a shooting that took place outside of the The Licking restaurant in Miami. It was reported by the fire rescue unit that a total of 10 people were shot. Four of them managed to transport themselves to the hospital, while the other 6 were transported by ambulance.

It is unknown if someone shot into the crowd or if there was an exchange of gunfire between attendees of the event and shooters outside the establishment.

Miami police are now blaming French for what transpired. Miami Gardens Police Chief, Delma Noel-Pratt says event organizers didn’t obtain the necessary permits. This is reportedly a violation of city policy.

“If the necessary agencies were notified ahead of time and protocol followed, police officers would have been in place to safeguard the community and assist with deterring and responding, if needed, to any situation that may arise,” says Noel-Pratt.

TMZ also reports that all of the victims are expected to survive.

This investigation is ongoing.