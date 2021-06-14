FreakNik to Return to Atlanta This Fall with Adina Howard, Lil Scrappy, Field Mob, Project Pat and More

The 2021 version of the 18 and older popular gathering will take place at Morris Brown College Oct. 8-10 with a lineup including Adina Howard, Project Pat, Lil Scrappy, Ray J, Pastor Troy, JT Money, Paul Wall, 95 South, DJ Unk, Field Mob and 8Ball & MJG.

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday via freaknikfest.com. Prices are TBA, but event organizers After9Partners plan to reduce the price from previous FreakNik’s to make it “more affordable.”

The FreakNik festival has been trademarked to assure its standing as the only official FreakNik (organizers have experienced issues since the event returned in 2019 with unsanctioned parties marketing themselves as FreakNik).

This year, FreakNik will also provide a streaming option via omnisplayer.com.

Now Atlanta, you know this is NOT a good idea. Is it too late to cancel?