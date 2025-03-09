Fraternity Member Arrested For Manslaughter In Southern University Alleged Hazing Death

BY: Walker Published 10 hours ago

One person has been arrested in the alleged hazing death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson.

According to local news station WBRZ, 23-year-old Caleb McCray, a former student at the HBCU and member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity, was taken into custody on one count of hazing and one count of manslaughter.

The news network notes that up to 10 people could face charges as a result of Wilson’s death. According to the investigative unit, the original story that Wilson collapsed in a park was false. WBRZ reports pledges, including Wilson, participated in an unsanctioned event where they would stand in a single-file line. The first person would be punched with a boxing glove before running to the back of the line.

After Wilson was allegedly punched, sources claim he ran to the back of the line, collapsed and started seizing, with nobody making a call to 911 for emergency care. The source alleges there was a 15 minute window before Wilson was transported to Baton Rouge General, where he was pronounced dead.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said that one fraternity member has come in for questioning, while others have lawyered up and remained silent.

“First and foremost, we extend our deepest condolences to the Wilson family. The loss of such a bright light is an immeasurable tragedy, and our hearts go out to all who knew and loved Caleb Wilson,” detailed a statement from Dr. Phillip Robinson of The Robinson Law Firm representing McCray.

“The charges brought against Mr. Caleb McCray are serious, and we acknowledge the gravity of this matter. However, it is essential to remember that an accusation is not proof of guilt. At this time, I have not been presented with any evidence to support such serious accusations.”

The statement adds, “I maintain my client’s innocence and urge the public to withhold rushing to judgment until all the evidence is heard.”

According to Louisiana First News, Moore revealed the coroner was not able to determine an immediate cause of death and will run extensive tests in what will likely turn into a lengthy investigation.

“There was no outward sign of physical damage or injury. All the indications are to us that the person died as a result of the activities that were going on that night,” he said.

Wilson majored in mechanical engineering at the University and was a member of the university’s Human Jukebox marching band, as well as the Nu Phi Omicron music fraternity.

“As the Southern University and A&M College community grieves the loss of student Caleb Wilson, Southern officials continue the internal investigation that was launched immediately after reports of unsanctioned off-campus activities. The University has begun the student judiciary process as prescribed by the University’s student code of conduct and aligned with Louisiana law,” detailed Southern on Instagram.

“As stated in University policies, all organizations on campus are required to undergo rigorous anti-hazing training and are held to high standards related to membership intake processes. Any breaches of these policies prompt disciplinary sanctions. Southern University is actively and fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in their criminal investigation.

via: Vibe