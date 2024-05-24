Fort Liberty Soldier Charged With Murder of 8-Month-Old Daughter: 'We Will Not Stop Until That Monster Is Put Away' | lovebscott.com

A military personnel stationed at Fort Liberty in North Carolina is now facing murder charges related to the demise of his 8-month-old daughter over a year ago.

A soldier stationed at Fort Liberty in North Carolina has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his 8-month-old daughter over a year ago.

Misty Delatorre died in February 2023 while in the care of her dad, Sgt. Gabriel Ceville with the 82nd Airborne Division. An autopsy revealed she died of blunt force trauma to her head and neck, and the North Carolina Medical Examiner officially ruled her death a homicide.

Two weeks before her, a Cumberland County judge awarded 50/50 custody to Ceville and her mother, Alina Delatorre. Misty was reportedly only three days into her stay with her father when she died.

During a preliminary hearing this week, the military prosecutor said that Ceville said in text messages to his wife that his head hurt and the baby was screaming. Shortly after, he said that she had thrown up and was unresponsive.

Records show that Ceville called 911 to report that Misty wasn’t breathing. She was airlifted to UNC Hospitals and died several days later.

According to prosecutors, doctors said that Delatorre had severe brain and eye injuries comparable to wounds from a bad car crash and too many hemorrhages to count.

“This is sad. I’m just devastated. I can’t believe it. We don’t know how to feel. It’s just a lot. We didn’t know a lot of the stuff that they said in there,” Misty’s grandmother and namesake, Misty Bray, told local ABC affiliate WTVD after attending the hearing.

“Having to find out the injuries like that? Like who does that? That’s a monster. She did nothing. She may have been fussy, but that’s it,” Bray said.

Ceville now faces charges of unpremeditated murder, involuntary manslaughter, and domestic violence. The domestic violence was reportedly not Misty but another family member, and Ceville’s defense attorney stated that the charge was related to an incident of parental discipline.

“It’s a step but it’s far from justice. I cannot grieve properly for my baby because justice has not been served,” Alina said. She was in California, where she lives, at the time of Misty’s death and FaceTimed into the hearing this week.

“It is unbelievable that so much violence was inflicted onto an innocent 8-month-old baby. My daughter’s murderer is walking free and we will not stop until that monster is put away.”

Ceville, who declined to comment on the proceedings, remains out on his own recognizance while the military court decides if his case will move forward for trial by General Court-Martial. “He hurt my grandbaby, so why is he still walking?” Bray asked.

The next court hearing is scheduled for mid-June. “Now we wait. That’s what we’ve been doing is waiting, but I’m continuing to fight for her,” Bray added. “I have to. That’s all I want is to make sure that nothing that happened to her is left in vain. Nothing. I just want justice,” Bray said.

