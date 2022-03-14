Former President Barack Obama Says He Has Tested Positive for Covid-19

Former President Barack Obama announced Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

via: NBC News

“I just tested positive for COVID,” Obama wrote on Twitter. “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” he added.

Covid-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant of the coronavirus continue to decline in the U.S. and other parts of the world. Still, the virus is likely to be here to stay. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other top health experts have suggested that it will probably become a seasonal virus, similar to influenza.

Health officials say scientists continue to evaluate whether another booster shot will be needed.

The diagnosis makes Obama the second US President known to contract the virus after then-President Donald Trump announced he tested positive in October 2020, which was before vaccines were widely available in the US.