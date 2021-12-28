Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Will Not Be Charged for Alleged Assault of Two Women

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not face charges related to allegations of unwanted kissing by two women.

via: Revolt

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal charges related to allegations he assaulted two different women, including a state trooper. After a “thorough investigation,” Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced that Cuomo would walk free despite the “credible” sexual harassment claims.

“Our investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances described above did occur,” she said in the statement. “In both instances, my office has determined that, although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York.”

Cuomo previously faced charges stemming from the account of a state trooper, who claimed he asked for permission to kiss her as she guarded his Westchester County home. Fearful of the “ramifications of denying the [ex-] governor’s request,” she consented, prompting him to kiss her on the cheek while saying, “Oh, I’m not supposed to do that” or “Unless that’s against the rules.” The accusations eventually led to his resignation from political office.

Cuomo also denied allegations that he grabbed a second woman at a White Plains High School event and kissed her on the cheek “without seeking permission for such a greeting.”

The announcement from Westchester D.A. Rocah comes about a week after a Long Island prosecutor chose not to pursue criminal charges against Cuomo. The same trooper had accused the former governor of inappropriately touching her at an event at Belmont Park in September 2019. Like Rocah, however, Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said that the allegations “were credible and troubling but not criminal under state law.”

Cuomo still faces sexual harassment accusations from several women. His actions are currently being examined in a federal investigation as well as multiple probes around the state.

He stepped down as governor of New York in August, shortly after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report was published.