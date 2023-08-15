Former NFL Running Back Alex Collins Dead at 28

Alex Collins, a former running back for the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks, died at 28 in a motorcycle crash in Florida, police said.

Collins crashed into a sport-utility vehicle on West Oakland Park Boulevard, according to the news release. The SUV was making a left turn when Collins’ motorcycle hit its rear passenger side, causing him to go through a window and come to rest inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

“Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world,” Collins’ family said in a statement Monday night. “All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality.”

A fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016, Collins was released by Seattle a year later and became one of the biggest surprises of the 2017 Baltimore Ravens. He led Baltimore with 973 yards rushing and six touchdowns, celebrating each score with an Irish dance that he learned from the daughter of his high school football coach.

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins,” the Ravens said. “Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”

In 2018, Collins struggled to match the same success and was placed on injured reserve in December because of a foot injury. Baltimore released him four months later after he was charged on gun and drug violations. He returned to Seattle in 2020 and ’21, and was the team’s lead back for a time after starter Chris Carson was injured.

In a social media post, former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson called Collins one of his favorite teammates.

To one of my favorite teammates.

You brought joy to every huddle.

