Former Disney Channel Star Skai Jackson Announces Pregnancy

Skai Jackson, the star of former Disney shows Jessie and Bunk’d, will soon be welcoming her first child.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life—embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects,” Skai told People in a statement Nov. 12. “My heart is so full!”

In a series of photos, the 22-year-old was seen walking down the street in a white, false-collar half-shirt over a white bandeau with her baby bump on full display. She finished off the look with light-wash jeans, black heels, sunglasses and a cheetah-print purse.

Her announcement comes two weeks after she sparked pregnancy rumors during an outing in Los Angeles. In photos obtained by several outlets, the Bunk’d star was outside in a white flannel shirt, white tank top and gray shorts. As Skai stood with her hand resting on her stomach in the snaps, fans speculated that she was expecting. However, she never addressed the rumors.

But as she steps into this next chapter, Skai has a strong female role model to look to: Her mom Kiya Cole, who was seen alongside her in the pregnancy debut.

“She’s always kept me humble,” she told E! News in April. “I feel like when you have that great support system, you cannot go wrong.”

And although it’s been nearly a decade since Jessie wrapped, her Disney family might have a chance to meet her little one in the future as they remain in contact whenever possible.

“I feel like we’re all living different types of lives,” she explained. “A lot of us don’t even live in the same state so it’s hard to see each other. But they’re doing so many amazing, great things that I’m really proud of them. We definitely check up on each other.”

