Florida Queen Accepted To Every Ivy League School

Florida teen Ashley Adirika has always dreamed of attending an Ivy League school. So in late fall, she applied to not just one — but all eight of them.

According to CNN, Ashley Adirika, 17, who recently graduated from Miami Beach Senior High School, has been accepted to each of the eight Ivy League colleges: Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale. She was also accepted to Stanford, Vanderbilt, and Emory.

She told CNN, “I just decided to shoot my shot at all of them and see if it would land. And I had no idea that I would get accepted into all of them. On Ivy Day, I remember crying a lot and just being extremely surprised.”

Adirika, who was a member of her school’s debate team and served as a student council president, has decided to attend Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “Before the college application process, Yale was actually my top choice. But when I did further research for what I want to do specifically, which is explorations in policy and social policy and things of that nature, Harvard just had a better program.” She becomes one of just 12 percent of the students accepted this year.

Adrika, whose parents are from Nigeria, will join the debate team at Harvard and is considering law school after she finishes her undergraduate degree.

Adirika’s secondary schooling experience didn’t just focus upon academic pursuits, she is also a community activist. While still in high school, she founded Our Story Our Worth, which is an organization that provides mentorship, confidence-building and sisterhood to girls and young women of color in Miami.

