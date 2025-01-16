BY: Ashley Blackwell Published 2 hours ago

Have you set your fitness goals for 2025 yet? As you may know, the top of the year has proven to be a fresh start for everyone’s self-care agenda. Many are improving their sleep schedules, meditating more often, and letting go of old habits detrimental to their mental and physical health.

However, it’s easy to get discouraged when you see the 5 A.M. gym girlies (and guys) popping out with their six-packs and Stanley Cups, wondering if you’ll ever get there in your journey. But… it’s important to remember that we all start somewhere. It’s not about how (or even when) you begin; it’s about how you choose to finish.

Firstly, understanding your capacity is the key to staying on course and aligned with your objective(s). If you know that you’re already out of breath by the team you reach the front entrance of the “workout warehouse,” spending umpteen hours on the treadmill may not be the smartest on day one. While it’s important to push yourself, not knowing your limits as a beginner can be counterproductive.

Contrary to popular belief, (nearly) starving yourself is not the answer to a better diet either. Taking baby steps and building up toward things you want to accomplish will help your new lifestyle in the long run. Reaching little milestones in your bodily aspirations can serve as the foundation of motivation you need to keep going.

Here are ways to start small but get the ball rolling on your progress.

5 Fitness Goals for 2025 to Implement on Your Road to Achieving Your Dream Body

1. Take a daily walk around your neighborhood.

Signing up for a gym membership can be pricey and overwhelming for those early in their fitness paths. Starting with day-to-day strolls around your community can be more helpful than you realize. The standard movement time for adults is 150 minutes (30 minutes a day) weekly. Do it all at once or split it up, with 15 minutes in the morning and 15 minutes in the evening. Walking is also a good zen practice, as it’s known for calming anxiety, soothing racing thoughts, and keeping your heart pumping well. Staying focused with a clear mind is essential.

2. Cut out sodas.

Most of the sugars we consume can be found in beverages. While there’s nothing like a cold glass of Coca-Cola after a hard day at work, large caffeine consumption can be bad for you. Opt for water or sugar-free juices. Sparkling water is a beneficial alternative if you find it difficult to shake the urge for something of a stronger taste. It’s just enough to tickle your taste buds without the harsh ingredients.

3. Enroll in a dance class.

Working out doesn’t have to be daunting. Make it fun! Dancing is an underrated method of exercise. Join the Zumba class in your area, and invite a few friends. Being around individuals who are just as excited about it as you are can be inspiring. Turn it into a weekly outing. You’ll see how much of a difference you feel when you get up and get out, even if it’s not at the nearest Planet Slim. Do what works for you.

4. Invest in at-home equipment.

Let’s say you have a gym membership, and you overslept this morning. Now, it’s 9 a.m., and you’re nowhere near ready or willing to hop in your vehicle and take that 20-minute drive down the road. Weed out the excuses by purchasing an exercise bike or treadmill that you can use right from the comfort of your own home. The good thing about at-home equipment is that you’re going at your own pace. No weird bougie from Sara on the Stairmaster or weird glances from Derrick as he’s doing his pushup routine. Buy some weights or pull out that old jump rope in your garage. Decide how much you’d like to break a sweat doing each day and go from there.

5. Find an accountability partner.

Don’t sleep on having a friend who will get you together and tell you to lose those pounds! Drop the emotions. We all need someone who will push us to our full potential. Get a buddy to encourage you to eat the grilled chicken salad instead of that 12-piece wing with cheese fries. Eating clean can be hard after eating dirty for so long. Circumstances like that are why an accountability partner can be an amazing addition to your lifestyle change. Plus, you never know what aspects you could be helping them in. Seek virtual weight-loss groups to join or team up with your bestie. Create challenges to tackle with each other. You won’t regret it.

Which of these will you add to your fitness goals for 2025? Let us know below!