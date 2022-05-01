Here Are the First Week Projections for Future’s New Album ‘I Never Liked You’ [Photo]

Future is, once again, headed for the top spot.

via: Revolt

First week projections place the Toxic King’s latest album atop the charts.

According to HitsDailyDouble, I Never Liked You is on pace to earn close to 200k album-equivalent units its first week.

The outlet states that the project racked up over 60m first-day streams and is a “runaway lock” to finish in the No. 1 spot on the HITS Top 50 chart— which typically translates to the Billboard 200 albums chart.

If the projections materialize, Future will have earned his seventh consecutive solo No. 1 and the highest debut of the year.

Hendrix’s last solo album, High Off Life, debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart with 153,000 album-equivalent units (including 16,000 pure album sales) in its first week.

The Freebandz rapper started his string of No. 1 albums in 2015 with the release of the highly-popular Dirty Sprite 2.

In a recent interview with Elliott Wilson for GQ, Future said that he’s putting himself out there more with I Never Liked You.

“Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe,” he said. “I believe in the energy of the universe and manifestation. That’s why I’m giving myself, because I’m willing to correct myself. I don’t want to just…be wrong. I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me.”

The 16-track album includes seven features. Young Thug, Gunna, Kanye West, Drake (featured twice), Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black make appearances.

Freebandz affiliate Young Scooter hinted in an Instagram comment that Future could be releasing a deluxe version of I Never Liked You — with a Scooter verse — on Monday (May 1).

.@1future's 'I NEVER LIKED YOU' aiming for #1 debut on the US albums chart with 175-200K units. It will be the biggest debut of the year, over 60M streams day one (via @HITSDD). — chart data (@chartdata) April 30, 2022